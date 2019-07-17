Buncombe County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office confirm they were called to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, when deputies arrived on scene they discovered a single victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Deputies say the victim was taken to Mission Hospital and the suspected shooter is in custody.
According to the spokesperson with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office the victim and suspect appear to have known one another and officials say this appears to be an isolated incident.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
More news: Firefighters on scene of massive fire at old mill off Hall Street in Anderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.