Powdersville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning, firefighters and emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Powdersville.
Firefighters say the fire was called in for a home on Traybon Court off of Roe Road around 5 a.m.
Lieutenant Jake Moffitt with the Powdersville Fire Department said when firefighters arrived on scene the house was in heavy flames and a lot of smoke was present.
Moffitt tells our crew that firefighters are still working to put out hot spots and are investigating as they move through the home.
Firefighters confirm that at least two people were transported from the scene. Our crew reported multiple helicopters arrived to airlift victims.
Coroner Greg Shore confirmed to FOX Carolina that at least one person has died in the fire and he's on the way to the scene.
The home appears to be a total loss.
Lt. Moffitt tells us that Powdersville, Wren, 3 and 20, Parker and Gantt Fire Departments all responded to help battle the fire.
Firefighters say Roe Road will be closed for an extended period of time and ask for people to avoid the area while they work.
Stay tuned for updates.
