Woodruff, SC (FOX Carolina) - A three-car head-on-collision Tuesday afternoon killed 1 person and forced an adult and juvenile to be airlifted to the hospital.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the accident happened on Highway 101 around 6:25 p.m. near Knighten Chapel Road about 2.2 miles south of Woodruff.
Troopers say two cars were traveling south on Highway 101 when a 2004 GMC truck traveling north crossed over the center line striking one of the southbound vehicles before crashing into the second vehicle.
According to highway patrol, the driver of the first vehicle struck by the truck was wearing their seatbelt and not seriously injured in the crash.
Troopers say the second vehicle struck by the truck was carrying a woman and a juvenile child, both of whom were seatbelted, but had to be airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital as a result of their injuries.
Troopers say the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt and died on scene.
At this time, we do not know the condition of the woman and child transported to the hospital.
