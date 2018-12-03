Greenville County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a collision on Center Drive near Groce Meadow Road.
The S.C. Highway Patrol says the vehicle, a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta, was traveling south on Center drive around 2:07 a.m. when it went off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail and crashing into the water below.
Troopers say one victim was located and pronounced dead on scene. At this time, troopers tell us they have not been able to determine if the victim was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.
Deputies with the sheriff's office say that a search of the surrounding area, including a dive team searching nearby body of water off Lake Robinson, is underway to locate any other potential victims.
We will continue to update as more information comes in.
