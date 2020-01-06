Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner's office is investigating a fatal collision in Greenville that involved a tractor-trailer Monday morning.
According to highway patrol, the accident happened around 9:20 a.m. along Sterling Grove Road and Augusta Arbor Way.
We're told the accident involved a tractor-trailer and a trans-am. At this time, details of the crash are not available, but the coroner says one person has died.
The victim's identity is being withheld until the coroner's office contacts the family.
We'll update as more details become available.
More news: Coroner: 20-year-old killed defending mother during domestic dispute in Anderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.