Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning, one person was killed and three others were injured after a shooting at a bar in Columbia according to WACH FOX 57.
The shooting was reported to happen at McCary's Bar and Grille located on Bush River Road around 2:25 a.m.
WACH says investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect but haven't released a description at this time.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
