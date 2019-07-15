York County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a crash on Sunday killed one person and sent two women from Union to the hospital.
According to the highway patrol, the accident happened on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.
Troopers say 26-year-old Tyler Cummings, driving a Ford pickup, was traveling south when he crossed over the center line and struck a 2007 Honda traveling north head-on along McCalls Highway.
Troopers say the driver of the Honda was entrapped and had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle. Highway Patrol says both the driver and another woman were restrained, but were injured and transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
A third woman in the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt according to troopers and died in the crash.
Troopers say there was also a three-year-old child and four-month-old in the Honda, but luckily both were restrained, and neither was seriously injured.
The highway patrol says Tyler Cummings was arrested and charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in injury and one count of felony DUI resulting in death.
Cummings is being held at the York County Jail.
At this time the coroner has not released the name of the person killed in the crash.
More news: Deputies: Homeowner reportedly shot & killed suspect caught trying to break into home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.