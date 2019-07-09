PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Pickens City Administrator David Poulson said Tuesday that the Joint Terrorist Task Force and the FBI took a person of interest into custody after pipe bombs detonated outside the county courthouse late Sunday, and a police department employee said the arrest triggered another investigation and evacuation on Tuesday.
Poulson said the person of interest is cooperating with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
Susan Kinsey with the Pickens Police Department said said the person of interest also mentioned the county's DSS building, prompting another investigation Tuesday.
A spokesperson for South Carolina’s Department of Social Services said the Pickens County office was evacuated Tuesday morning after suspicious packages were discovered.
PHOTOS: Bomb squad investigating suspicious packages in Pickens
The suspicious packages were discovered on the roof of the building on McDaniel Avenue after someone saw debris.
All employees were evacuated while police investigated. The employees briefly evacuated to the parking lot of a nearby church before moving elsewhere.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed their bomb unit was called to assist in the investigation.
Multiple law enforcement agencies and fire department personnel responded to the area near McDaniel Avenue. The DSS building and the Pickens County Health Department buildings were roped off with crime scene tape.
Our crew at the scene said FBI agents were also present.
Officials have not yet said if the suspicious packages found at the DSS building contained explosives.
The name of the person of interest has not yet been released.
Poulson said the following agencies are all involved in the investigation: ATF, FBI, JTTF, City of Pickens Police Department, City of Pickens Fire Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.
PREVIOUSLY - Police: Investigation underway after 2 pipe bombs explode outside Pickens Co. Courthouse
