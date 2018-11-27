Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting reported at a bar on Clemson Boulevard.
Tuesday morning at 12:27 a.m. deputies received a call for shots fired. When deputies arrived to Simon's Bar and Grill, they discovered one person shot.
The victim was transported to the hospital. At this time we have no word on their condition.
Right now we don't have any word on suspects or if anyone is in custody. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
