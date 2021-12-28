GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies are providing new information about a robbery that happened at a bank on Butler Road last week, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
The robbery happened at the CPM Federal Credit Union at 1270 E. Butler Rd. on Dec. 23, according to the Office.
Deputies now say they believe the suspect in the robbery is tied to another robbery that happened at the CPM Federal Credit Union in the City of Greer Nov. 18.
The photos above were taken at a Spinx convenience store before the robbery in Greer. They show images of people deputies say are person of interest 1, person of interest 2 and multiple vehicles.
Deputies believe the second person in the pictures may have information related to the robberies.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
