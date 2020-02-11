GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Petco Foundation surprised Greenville County Animal Care on Tuesday with a big check!
The Petco Foundation presented the shelter with a $100,000 check to help aid in lifesaving efforts.
The foundation said GCAC is the largest open-admission animal facility in South Carolina, with a care capacity of approximately 400 dogs and cats and a lifesaving rate of 91 percent. The shelter also promotes compassionate treatment of animals through adoption, education, affordable spay/neuter and veterinary care.
Petco partnered with BOBS from Skechers and MUTTS to deliver a total of $10 million to shelters across the country as a show of love ahead of Valentine’s Day.
