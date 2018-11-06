Asheville, N.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Folk singer and songwriter Peter Yarrow is inviting Asheville residents to a theatre for an evening show downtown on November 17th.
The show, "An Evening with Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary" will be performed at the Diana Wortham Theatre, Saturday night at 8 p.m.
The Diana Wortham Theatre is located downtown at 18 Biltmore Ave. The intimate theatre seats just over 500 and boasts exceptional acoustics and sightlines, officials say.
To obtain more information on the Mainstage Series or to purchase tickets for the Nov. 17 performance of Peter Yarrow (Regular $40; Student $35; Child $20; Student Rush, day-of-the-show with valid I.D. $10), call the theatre’s box office at (828) 257-4530 or visit www.dwtheatre.com.
