TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A new petition is calling on lawmakers to extend voting by mail for the General Election. Elections officials say they already expect to see a high amount of absentee voters
Greenville County voter June Baswell started the petition asking for Governor Henry McMaster to extend absentee voting for the November elections. It’s received more than 1800 signatures.
“I think it’s a horrible situation when you have to choose between voting and getting sick,” said June Baswell. “The Governor Did extend excuses to covid for the primaries and we want him to Go ahead and extend it”.
Baswell says the idea for her petition came from the Primaries when the General Assembly expanded absentee voting In response to covid-19. But those rules expire today, June 30. Baswell wants the Governor to either to issue an order or work with legislators to extend voting by mail with no excuse needed.
Greenville County Elections Commission Director Conway Belangia says nearly 200,000 voters cast absentee ballots in the primaries.
He says the board would support extending that option for November since the General Election is one of the largest
“It probably will help get Back to our normal numbers because a lot of people are afraid to come out,“ said Conway Belangia. “No excuse Absentee voting would be a way to allow people to avoid crowds and protect themselves.”
Baswell is delivering the petition to the governors office today. She hopes to hear back before the general assembly is in session this September.
