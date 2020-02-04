ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – A woman has filed a petition calling for lawmakers in Buncombe County “to vote to uphold (citizens’) 2nd Amendment rights and to make Buncombe County a sanctuary county for the 2nd Amendment.”
More than 1,300 people had signed the petition as of Tuesday afternoon on Change.org. The creator is hoping at least 1,500 will sign.
Below is the full verbiage of the petition:
We, the concerned citizens of Buncombe County, NC, prompt our local Board of Commissioners to vote to uphold our 2nd Amendment rights and to make Buncombe County a sanctuary county for the 2nd Amendment. We, as advocates for gun rights, believe it is our right as Americans to own and bear arms of our choosing, not the government's.
Therefore, the right to keep and bear arms is a fundamental individual right that shall not be infringed; and all local, state, and federal acts, laws, orders, rules or regulations regarding firearms, firearms accessories, and
ammunition are a violation of the Second Amendment
Local governments have the legal authority to refuse to
cooperate with state and federal firearm laws that violate
those rights and to proclaim a Second Amendment Sanctuary
for law-abiding citizens in their cities and counties
Quentin Miller sent the following statement:
"We're long overdue for common sense gun control and we're now seeing a broad-based movement stand up and speak out on this issue. I thank our young people for bravely leading the way. My policies on gun control are clear and I will not waffle. As Sheriff I will advocate for the North Carolina General Assembly and Congress to pass these reforms: 1) Renewal of the 1994 ban on Assault weapons, it expired in 2008. 2) Universal background check to close both the gun show and internet sales loopholes. 3) We must get guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and other violent criminals. 4) A two-week waiting period on purchases. 5) Raise the age to 21 for purchases. 6) More funding for school counselors so that we can get students the help they need prior to committing these horrific acts
We strongly encourage you, if you believe in your rights as an American, to sign this petition and stand up to tyranny. We would like to thank you for your time and support.
“A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
While the petition is not on the formal agenda for the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said they are expecting a large crowd before the meeting to answer some questions about the petition. Sheriff Quentin Miller is expected to share his thought on the matter.
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on Facebook:
We welcome everyone who will be attending the regular meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, February 4 at 5 p.m. We are expecting a large crowd and want to provide information in advance regarding the meeting in order to answer some questions we have received.
If due to the large crowd, the commission chambers reach the fire marshal’s capacity, we have prepared an overflow room on the first floor where people can watch the meeting on video screens. During the public comment portion of the meeting, each individual who wishes to speak will have three minutes to address the Commissioners. We will shuttle people from the overflow room to the chambers ensuring that everyone will have the ability to speak.
We will have our regular meeting security in place. Sheriff's Office Deputies will be operating a metal detector and have a hand wand as well. As is consistent with existing policy, weapons of any kind are not allowed into county buildings, and this is clearly marked on the doors of 200 College Street.
You can see the full agenda for the Commissioners meeting at this link: www.buncombecounty.org/governing/commissioners/Agenda.aspx…
