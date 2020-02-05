GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – After South Carolina lawmakers introduced separate bills to rename the I-85 / I-385 interchange in Greenville after President Trump and former President Obama, an online petition has been launched to have the intersection named in honor of a fallen Greenville police officer instead.
The Change.org petition calls for the intersection to be named after the late Greenville police Officer Allen Jacobs.
Jacobs was fatally shot in the line of duty on March 18, 2016. He left behind a wife and three children.
The petition had garnered more than 2.200 signatures as of early Wednesday afternoon.
The petition was launched by Like Plessinger and reads as follows:
We are pushing for the I-85/I-385 interchange in Greenville SC to be named for Officer Allen Jacobs, who was killed in the line of duty protecting the citizens of Greenville on Friday March 18, 2016. There is not a better choice for this honor and we believe the citizens of Greenville will agree. We are imploring our legislators to consider this for a vote and pass it. There is no way to repay the debt that we owe Allen Jacobs and his family, we can however, show a small bit of gratitude for his service to our community. Please sign this petition and help us to show Allen's family that we still remember and appreciate the sacrifice that was made for our safety. Help us to name the interchange, 'Officer Allen Jacobs Memorial Interchange'. Thank you in advance for your help.
"Greater love hath no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friends" (John 15:13)
The petition was launched after lawmakers introduced bills calling for the interchange to be renamed in honor of President Trump or Barack Obama.
State Representative Stewart Jones of Laurens and Jonathon Hill of Anderson introduced a bill on January 22, 2020 to the South Carolina General Assembly calling for the section of interstate the "President Donald J. Trump Interchange.” You can view the bill here.
On January 28, 2020, Representatives John King of York County and Shedron Williams of Hampton County introduced bill H.5026 to name the same interchange the "President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama Interchange."
RELATED - Separate bills introduced to name Greenville interchange after Presidents Trump and Obama
