GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One letter written to Greenville County Council is getting a lot of attention and signatures.
An Upstate LGBTQ group, Upstate Pride SC, is speaking out against a resolution that discriminates against them.
Council says it was written more than 20 years ago and is irrelevant. However, many still want it officially off the books.
"It doesn’t feel so good that there’s something official that is literally against your being," Caroline Caldwell said.
Caldwell serves as the vice president of Upstate Pride SC. She explains over the years she wishes council had officially dismissed or removed a resolution created in 1996.
The resolution declares "homosexual lifestyle as incompatible with Greenville County standards." It passed 9 to 3 and while it may have been written in the past, she and others want it removed today.
"Show us that that was then, and this is now," Caldwell said.
An online petition shows more than 1,500 signatures have landed on the page, asking for the resolution to be removed. Chairman Butch Kirven said he was not aware of the resolution and he would assume other members of council were not either.
"The resolution is effectively expired. It is not a law, or a rule, and it has no influence on policy. At most, it may represent only a snapshot of a different time and a different circumstance than we have today - it is best left to history," Kirven said.
Caldwell and others plan to address their points at county council on Tuesday.
"Everyone is entitled to their belief but it should not be formalized in policy where I pay my taxes," Caldwell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.