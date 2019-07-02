CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Some people in Clemson are speaking out against the City's proposal to replace a shopping center, that is home to nine businesses, with a new student housing complex.
According to the City of Clemson's Board of Architectural Review (BAR), a portion of their meeting on July 2 will include a public forum where concerns over the future of 405 College Avenue.
The address is home to The Shops of College Place, where nine businesses currently reside. A petition started against the City's project says seven of those businesses are owned by locals.
The petition, as of 5:30 p.m., has already reached 5,740 of the 7,500 signature goal.
Tuesday night's meeting takes place from 6-8 p.m. at the Clemson City Council Chambers. The BAR is expected to officially vote on the plan after both reviewing it, and hearing from concerned community members.
