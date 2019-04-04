(FOX Carolina) - The death of USC student Samantha Josephson has rocked the college city of Columbia, and garnered national attention. Josephson, a 21-year-old political science student, was reportedly killed after mistakenly getting into a car she thought was her Uber ride. Since her death, a cacophony of voices called for safety enhancements from rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft. One state lawmaker has even proposed a new law requiring lighted beacons inside the windshields of drivers' vehicles to better identify them.
Now adding her voice to the calls for change is Sydney Ford, who identifies herself as a former classmate of Samantha's. Ford began a petition on Change.org that calls for Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare companies to equip drivers with a QR code prominently displayed in the cars to act as verification that the ride requester and driver are a match. On Thursday alone, nearly 35,000 had signed the online petition.
"The death of Samantha Josephson was something that affected many people. Not just those that knew her or went to USC, but people everywhere," wrote Ford in the petition. "I was standing in the gym and overheard two girls saying, 'That could’ve been me. I don’t know when I last truly paid attention to my Uber.'"
A QR code, or Quick Response Code, is a type of barcode that can be scanned by a smartphone's camera within certain apps, similar to how scanners at the grocery store can scan barcodes on products before checkout. These codes can perform a variety of functions, from taking users to websites, tracking products, and marketing.
Ford's call for the QR code could work; Uber and Lyft could mail out stickers to drivers that have a unique driver QR code on them that would stick to the inside of a driver's windshield. The companies could then update their apps to require the QR code be scanned within the app before the ride commences.
Rideshare drivers are already required to have a sticker that identifies them as a verified ride, and the apps display a photo of the driver, a mock-up image of the car, and their license plate for upfront verification. However, Ford emphasizes the QR code can make using these services even safer not just for riders, but also drivers."
"Not only does it help passengers verify they are getting in the right car, but it helps drivers know they are picking up the right person. I spoke to my Lyft driver this weekend who also had stories to share about people intentionally getting in his car who aren’t passengers in an attempt to get money or get a ride somewhere," Ford wrote. "Scanning a QR code on the window of the passenger side of your Uber/Lyft would instantly verify for both parties that you are the right person. In addition, it could be used as a tool to 'check in' your ride and alert others that you are in the car."
Meanwhile, the new law proposed by a South Carolina lawmaker would require a light-up beacon to be placed within the car. Seth Rose, a representative for the Five Points area of Richland County introduced the Samantha Josephson Ride Sharing Safety Act this week. Rose says it would have to be directly supplied by the companies and not easily bought at a local store.
