GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) A counter-petition has been created to rival an Upstate activist's call to rename Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville.

Bruce Wilson, founder of Fighting Injustice Together, began the initial petition to rename the road after former president Barack Obama.

Wilson says the current name of the road, which is in memory of former South Carolina governor Wade Hampton, "goes against the values of the new south."

Greenville activist says protest at Confederate statue will be rescheduled, still pushing for Wade Hampton Blvd. renamed after Obama Greenville activist said he has canceled plans hold a protest on Memorial Day in front of a statue in a Greenville cemetery honoring Confederate soldiers.

Not everyone in Greenville shares Wilson's perspective.

Those in favor of keeping the street's name have created a counter petition to "Keep Wade Hampton Blvd Intact."

Ryan Barnett created the petition via change.org. The petition is aimed at bringing the situation to current South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster's attention.

