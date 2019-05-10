GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On December 6, 2018, Wade Hampton HS senior Joshua Burgess was killed in a collision after a driver suspected of DUI slammed into his car with a stolen vehicle. In the aftermath of Burgess' passing, friends have done what they can to cope with the loss of a young friend, some not sure how and why all of this added up. The loss of a beloved classmate and teammate on the Generals football team has shaken family and friends to the core.
However, a petition to honor Burgess' legacy is now calling for a way to honor him permanently under the Friday night lights he stepped onto every week during his athletic career.
A Change.org petition started in December called for school officials to rename the football stadium at Wade Hampton after Burgess. According to the statement posted by creator Tyler Corn, "Josh was known as being a motivator, hard worker, and always having a smile on his face. We as the students of Wade Hampton believe that Wade Hampton Stadium should be renamed to commemorate the legacy of Josh Burgess."
Since the petition began, more than 3,000 people have signed it. The petition is calling for 5,000 signatures before being delivered to the appropriate recipient.
FOX Carolina was reached out to Greenville County Schools for a response to the petition.
