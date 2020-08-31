ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - After the recent passing of Anderson native, Chadwick Boseman, a petition has been created to replace the confederate monument in downtown Anderson with a memorial statue of Boseman.
Actor Chadwick Boseman, known for his leading roles as Jackie Robinson, James Brown and The Black Panther, died of colon cancer on Friday.
Organizers of the petition want the Confederate statue to not be destroyed but moved to the Anderson County Museum and replaced with a memorial statue to honor Boseman as a local hero and ability to make such an impact within the film industry.
With 4,000 plus people that have already signed, the petition is surely on its way to reaching its goal of 5,000 signatures.
The petition can be found here.
