(FOX Carolina) – The PGA Tour announced Thursday that tournament play will resume in June.
The first event, the Charles Schwab Challenge, is currently expected to begin on June 8.
The first four events will be closed to the public.
Here is the revised 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season schedule:
- June 8-14: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
- June 15-21: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, South Carolina
- June 22-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
- July 2-5: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan
- July 6-12: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
- July 13-19: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
- July 20-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
- July 27-August 2: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
- July 27-August 2: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California
- August 3-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California
- August 10-16: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
- August 17-23: THE NORTHERN TRUST, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts
- August 24-30: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North), Olympia Fields, Illinois
- August 31-September 7: TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
Click here to read more from the PGA.
