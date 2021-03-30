SIMPSONVILLE, SC (Fox Carolina) - With only one day away until everyone 16 and older in our state will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, pharmacies are preparing for an influx of patients.
Independent pharmacies in the upstate say they are hoping for more allotments to keep up with the rush.
Odiri Igbeyi is the owner of Connected Health Pharmacy in Simpsonville. He says their online system has made vaccine distribution smooth.
"We also are looking to get additional help to help with calls and direct traffic to the correct route," Igbeyi said.
And since the vaccine they offer, Johnson and Johnson, is so popular due to it being one shot, he's says their appointments are filling up.
"We're basically booked for the available doses that we have," Igbeyi said, "We're also planning to have walk-ins too."
Igbeyi says they want to utilize every dose they have in the event of a cancellation.
Fox Carolina called about 20 local pharmacies who say they've run out of vaccines or have reached appointment capacity because they haven't received new allotments ahead of Wednesday.
Still, people in the Upstate are hopeful for the future. Mother-of-three Eirynn Allende says though she doesn't plan on getting the vaccine, she's optimistic for those who will.
"It's an incredible thing to have at your fingertips instead of needing to meet certain requirements to get it" Allende said.
And Igbeyi hopes more doses are on the way.
"I believe that in the next few days, both the private distributers and the state will step up to the plate and make more vaccines available," Ibgeyi said.
If you're looking for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, DHEC encourages everyone to choose any of the three brands. Janssen is limited compared to Moderna and Pfizer, so don't miss out on the earliest chance to get vaccinated, rather than waiting for a possibility.
Plus, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for 16 and 17-year-olds.
Pickwick Pharmacy, in Greenville, will also offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Igbeyi says be sure to arrive 15 minutes early for your appointment, be patient with providers, and be prepared to stay an extra 15 minutes after your shot.
