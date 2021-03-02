Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning Monday, March 8, the State of South Carolina will open access to the COVID-19 vaccine to all people who fall into Phase 1B of the vaccine distribution.
The announcement was made by South Carolina Governor, Henry McMaster, on Tuesday in a press conference in Columbia. Joining him at the briefing was South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services Director Dr. Edward Simmer.
“Throughout South Carolina’s vaccination efforts, our priority has been – and continues to be – saving lives,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “In the month of February, South Carolina made tremendous progress on expanding access to vaccinations as the supply of vaccine increased. Our hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare providers became more nimble and efficient at getting shots in arms. Because of these successes, we’re now in a position to make the majority of South Carolinians eligible to receive the vaccine.”
“With the significant increase in vaccine supply and progress in vaccinating people in group 1a, front-line health care workers and those aged 65 and over, we are now ready to move to our next phase," Dr. Simmer said.
Phase 1B includes people age 55 and up, people age 16 - 64 with high-risk, medical conditions, people who have a developmental or other severe high-risk disability that makes developing severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection more likely, and frontline workers with increased occupational risk.
Spearman said she was grateful that educators would now be eligible to receive the vaccine and urged teachers to get vaccinated as soon as it's made available to them.
DHEC is already looking ahead to phases 2 and 3.
Based on current vaccine supply levels, DHEC said they expect Phase 1c will begin on or around April 12, 2021. The phase will include:
- People aged 45 and up
- Essential workers. DHEC said this classification includes those who work in essential job categories as defined by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) who are not included in Phase 1b because they do not have frequent, close contact with others in the work environment (examples may include construction workers, delivery drivers, utility workers, etc. who do not have frequent, close and ongoing contact with others).
Phase 2 will begin on approximately May 3, 2021, and will include all South Carolinians aged 16 and up.
According to DHEC, the state has received 1,292,520 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That number includes both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. With Sunday's approval of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the FDA and CDC, South Carolina is expecting around 41,000 doses of the vaccine by week's end. Governor McMaster says they are hoping all who want the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will have the ability to get it very soon.
“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines, including the recent approval of the new one-shot Janssen vaccine, has given us renewed hope for a return to normalcy and a light at the end of the tunnel,” Dr. Simmer said. “At the same time, we know our fight is not yet over. Until enough of us get vaccinated, we must all continue to wear masks, stay six feet away from others, and avoid crowds, even after we have received the vaccine. In addition, being tested can help reduce the spread of the disease and identify the presence of variants as early as possible.”
Public health officials estimate it will take 70 to 80 percent of the population getting vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity and stop COVID-19.
More news: Clouds today, with rain on the way
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.