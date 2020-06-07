GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate organizations are teaming up to get food to families in need.
The Phillis Wheatley Community Center and the Upstate Circle of Friends are allowing families to register to pick up meals each weekday, through June 12. Families. Families can also register for hot suppers for the weekend as well. All you have to do is fill out an online form after reviewing the menu, indicate how many family members you're feeding, pick a community site for pick-up, and then get your meals from the center you selected.
Click this link to see the menu and sign up.
