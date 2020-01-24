SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scott Sanders says he first realized something was wrong when his mother called him last week.
"Her phone had lit up, and she picked it up--and there was no dial tone," he told FOX Carolina.
Sure enough--her line was out. He called AT&T, who told him something he says perplexed and angered him.
"I got a phone call and they told me they had to make a police report for stolen wire up on Ables Road," he explained.
Then he noticed something else.
"I had noticed that the wire had been cut there down past mom's house down the street," Sanders recalled.
Oconee County Deputies confirm phone wires were cut, straight through, in two different places along Tokeena Road in Seneca.
Sanders' mother was without a landline for days--all for what the sheriff's office says was copper wiring--that thieves were looking to sell.
"You see this is a pretty heavily traveled road, so I don't know how they did it without people noticing something," Sanders said.
He also says the biggest worry of his concerns the service those wires provide, with many elderly in this particular neighborhood--including his mother.
"A lot of them do not have cell phones. They have no way to get in touch with 9-1-1. Their doctors have this landline number that they contact them on," he said.
He says when cutting a line like this could be the difference between life and death, it's a downright dangerous crime.
"Nothing surprises me anymore. It really doesn't," Sanders said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.