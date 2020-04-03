GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Snapping photos of families is not uncommon for photographer Alishia Owens. But doing very short photoshoots while being at least six feet apart at all times, Is not something she's use to doing.
"I absolutely love it. I love capturing the images and the families having fun, " Owens said. "I want to be able to capture those moments. I want them to be able to look back on a time like this when alot of people are uncertain and I want them to look back on the joy that this family has had or their family has had."
Owens is the brain behind the lens at Willow Tree Photography in Greenville. While she normally prefers to do pregnancy and newborn photo shoots, she's had to adjust her business due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines.
"I like to stand at least 20 feet away from the clients during this time just to keep not only myself safe but my clients and their family as well," she said.
Dave Brown and his family, who've recently had their pictures taken, think it's a great idea. "I think the world need a little bit of normal and as long as you can do normal safe, you might as well restore that, " he said.
When asked what she wants people to remember when they see her pictures, Owens replied, "That we made the best out of a bad situation, that we can have joy in some pretty horrible times."
