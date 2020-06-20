COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A group is holding a Faith for Black Lives march in Columbia on Saturday, according to a flyer from activists.
Groups gathered around noon and began marching from Allen University to the State House.
The march was led by Bishop Samuel L Green, Sr.
