PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Pickens announced on Facebook Thursday that they were canceling the July 4 concert at the Amphitheater.
The fireworks show will still go on, but the city is asking people to either watch from home, from their cars, or "in a socially distant manner."
Below is a statement the city included on Facebook:
“Under these current circumstances and out of pure concern for our citizens, we, at the City of Pickens, have made the decision to cancel The Hired Help performance at the Pickens Amphitheater. While the Fireworks Show will go on, we highly encourage you to view it from the safety of your home, car or in a socially distant manner. If you are feeling ill, please stay home.”
The city cited the rising number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina and the precautions recommended by DHEC as the reasons behind their decision.
