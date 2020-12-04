PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Rain in the forecast for Friday evening led two Upstate cities to change their plans to hold Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies.
The City of Pickens announced that its ceremony had been canceled due to the weather.
Meanwhile, the city of Greer said their evening event was being "restructured" to be a virtual one.
The city said on its website that, "For the comfort of all, the event with Santa Claus and Mayor Rick Danner will be streamed on the City's Facebook page at 6:55pm. Stay warm and dry and still enjoy the magic of the tree lighting!
