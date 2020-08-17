PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) The Pickens City Council unanimously passed a face mask resolution.
The resolution will "strongly recommend and encourage" that "all citizens, city employees, and visitors follow the proper CDC guidelines to social distance, frequently wash hands, and to wear Face Coverings while inside the enclosed area of any Public Building and Retail Establishment."
Additionally, the resolution will require retail establishments to "require staff to wear Face Coverings while working in areas open to the general public and areas in which interactions with other staff are likely in which social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed."
Read the full text below:
The council discussed the resolution at length before voting.
According to the language of the resolution, mask use is strongly encouraged but will not be enforced by the city in businesses where masks are not already required. Customers at restaurants and certain other businesses are required to wear masks on entry by a recent executive order by the governor.
