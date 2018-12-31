PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials at the Pickens County Animal Shelter are offering deeply discounted adoptions on the last day of 2018 so people can start the new year with a new pet.
The animal shelter said all animal adoptions will be $3 on Monday.
Adoption hours are noon to 4 p.m.
The Pickens County Animal Shelter is located at 186 Prison Camp Road in Pickens.
