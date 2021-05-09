EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens County Coroner's Office has identified the person who died in a multi-vehicle crash near Turner Hill Road in Easley.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they responded to the crash on Sunday.
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says that the crash involved four vehicles including, a Nissan sedan, a Suzuki motorcycle, a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Toyota minivan. According to Bolt, none of the occupants in both the Nissan sedan or Toyota minivan were injured as a result of the crash.
The Pickens County Coroner's Office has identified the deceased driver as 37-year-old Maurice Washington. Bolt says that the driver was not wearing a helmet and pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Bolt The other motorcycle driver was transported by EMS to an area hospital. The condition of that driver remains unknown. Bolt adds that the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
This is all of the details that we have at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Bolt says that the driver of the sedan failed to yield when turning left at an intersection, and both of the motorcycles ran into the sedan. This collision caused the sedan to hit the minivan which was stopped at the red light.
