PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Pickens County Emergency officials say one person has died after in incident at Twin Falls, on Sunday.
Pierce Womack, the Deputy Director of Emergency Management says crews attempted to rescue a person who had fallen from the top of the waterfall.
Crews were not successful, and shortly after the coroner spoke to FOX Carolina crews on seen and confirmed this person had died.
We later learned from the coroner's office the victim was 18-year-old Nathalie Ann Ospina of Greenville. She died at the scene from blunt force trauma.
The incident remains under investigation by the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
Twin Falls is located off Waterfalls Road in the Sunset area of Pickens County.
MORE NEWS - Deputies say endangered woman who went missing Saturday afternoon has been located
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.