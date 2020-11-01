EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said they responded to a single vehicle overnight fatal collision on Zion Church Road near Baskerville Road.
According to SCHP, troopers responded to a collision at approximately 11:35 p.m on Saturday. where the driver was traveling east on Zion Church Road, went off the right side of the roadway, and struck a mailbox. The driver then went off the left side of the roadway striking two trees.
Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was the only one in the vehicle.
The coroner's office said the driver, Clayton Downs, was pronounced at Prisma Health Greenville ER Sunday morning. The coroner said he died from blunt force trauma.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.
