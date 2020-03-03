PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Council is discussing the conversation of funding a road repair project.
County leaders are tasked with trying to figure out how to pay for it.
Leaders proposed a use road fee back in January, but it sent shock waves through the community.
Here are the options currently on the table for paying for the roads project:
• Keep the current fee which is $20 annually.
• Increase the fee to $100 per vehicle for owners.
• Go with a one percent capital project sales tax that will generate upwards of $16M.
• Issue bonds which will increase taxes by 29 mills.
• Raise property tax and get rid of road fee all together.
• Use funds from general fund surplus.
Pickens County has 659.8 miles of road. It’s expected to cost more than $108M to repair.
MORE NEWS - Police: Body found in Spartanburg identified as missing Charleston woman, Celia Sweeney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.