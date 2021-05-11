EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens County Sheriff's Office says that it is investigating the death of a man found at a residence along Shade Tree Circle as a homicide.
The sheriff's office says that it is conducting the investigation with the Pickens County Coroner's Office.
According to deputies, the victim was found dead with a visible injury that is consistent with the characteristics of a gunshot wound, but no weapon was found at the scene. PCSO says that the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim lived at the residence along Shade Tree Circle.
The sheriff's office says that it has not taken anyone into custody in connection with the incident as it is still interviewing family and friends of the victim.
Deputies say that this is believed to be an isolated incident and that there is no immediate danger to the public.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to called the sheriff's office at (864) 898-5500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
