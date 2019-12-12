Mail thief

Deputies need help identifying this person (Source: PCSO)

EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office have asked for help identifying a person seen in surveillance footage who investigators believe was involved in mail theft.

Deputies said mail was stolen from boxes outside the Grace Office Park in Easley.

It happened Thursday morning at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 864-898-5516.

