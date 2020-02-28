PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has asking for help finding a 28-year-old man who was last seen leaving his grandmother’s house in Easley on February 13.
William Franklin “Willie” Craig is six-feet-tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve pull-over with aqua and rust colored stripes, blue jeans, and tan boots. He is possibly driving a black 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with the South Carolina license plate number EFZ 721. The vehicle also has a “M” sticker on the passenger side rear fender.
“Mr. Craig suffers from medical conditions and has not had access to his medication according to family members,” said PCSO spokesman Chad Brooks. “The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone that may see Mr. Craig or has information regarding his location to please contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5500.”
MORE NEWS - Deputies: House condemned after call about malnourished dog led to discovery of garbage mound behind "deplorable" home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.