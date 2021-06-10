CENTRAL, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Pickens County Sheriff's Office said it is seeking help identifying two suspects involved in a armed robbery incident.
According to the sheriff's office, on June 1, the male suspect went into the Tech Shack located on West Main Street in Central and held up a firearm at an employee while demanding computers, money, or cash.
Deputies said on the same day, June 1, the same suspect went into Wal-Mart located on Eighteen Mile Road in Central with the female suspect and shoplifted several items. Shortly after the suspects were seen exiting the parking lot in in a silver four-door sedan.
At this time, the female suspect is only wanted for shoplifting at Wal-Mart.
If you have any information contact Deputy Kent at 864-898-2449 or 864-898-5500.
