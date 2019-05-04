PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Pickens County Emergency Management officials say several fire departments have been battling the flames of a landfill fire since early Saturday morning.
According to a press release, a report of a fire at the Pickens County Landfill on Old Liberty Road came in just after 4 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the blaze was located on the backside of the landfill. Five different fire departments are assisting, with about 25 firefighters on scene.
The agencies involved are as follows:
- Liberty Fire Department
- Pickens Rural Fire Department
- Central Fire Department
- Easley Fire Department
- Pickens City Fire Department
Officials say smoke in the area of Old Liberty Road and Breazeale Road are very visible. However, they say the smoke doesn't pose a health risk at this time.
Drivers in the area are urged to use caution, as visibility is limited.
Water is being shuttled to the scene, as there were no available fire hydrants in the area. Crews are expected to be out at the landfill for the next several hours as they continue battling the flames.
We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
