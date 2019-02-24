PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Several Pickens County residents were greeted with a visit over the weekend from first responders, checking to make sure they're ready in case life takes a turn for the worse.

Pickens County Emergency Management says they teamed up with the Red Cross and 8 area fire departments to pass out free fire alarms to residents, knocking on the doors of 174 homes. In total, PCEM says they were able to install 375 fire alarms to keep residents prepared for a fire. All of the fire alarms were provided by the Red Cross.

The outreach to residents comes days after a kitchen fire in Easley that claimed a man and dog's life; left a woman with burns to her hands, and completely destroyed the home they lived in. Officials say a fire alarm alerted the woman to the blaze.