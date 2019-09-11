PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Pickens County Humane Society is asking for donations to help cover the care of a kitten that was tossed from a vehicle last week.
The humane society has named the cat Timber.
Timber received veterinary care and is on medical hold for the next two weeks. After that, he will be available for adoption.
The animal shelter said all of their adoptions are on a first-come, first approved basis.
The humane society said Timber was found as a stray on Highway 93 with a piece of flesh missing from its throat and was later rescued from a tree after being thrown from a vehicle.
