PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Pickens County Humane Society is in urgent need of funding, they posted on social media.
The Humane Society will be having its parking lot paved, per request of their insurance company. The price for it (over 20k)is the price of a full month of operations, the shelter says.
The shelter only possesses operational funds to operate through the entire month of June. They are asking the public's help for the financial ability to accommodate this demand.
The Human Society is a non-profit organization, so every donation is tax deductible, even if someone wants to donate just the service.
INTERESTED IN DONATING?
You can donate either by mail, in person, online, or through their Facebook page.
- Mail: PO Box 83 Liberty SC 29657
- Online: https://pchumanesociety.charityproud.org/Donate
- Office: 500 Five Forks RD Liberty SC 29657
- Phone: 864 843 9693
