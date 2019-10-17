PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate animal shelter says staff will no longer be taking in animals because of financial strain, and will only be open for adoptions.
A notice posted on the Pickens County Humane Society's website says as of October 2, 2019, the shelter would switch to adoptions only.
PCHS is operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit, founded in 1972. Their mission is to provide refuge for stray and unwanted pets while eliminating overpopulation and suffering with public education.
PCHS also posted this plea for funds online:
Inevitably, financial struggles have hit PCHS, again. Each year we end up in this same position.
As we carry on with normal business throughout the year, donations decrease, and expenses continue to grow, therefore, funds are quickly depleted.
We believe in our program and the services we provide. We have goals and a vision for our future.
However, due to the lack of funds remaining as we near the end of this year, our vision has been obstructed and our future seems bleak. We will not be able to continue to provide the services and continue the care for the animals, if we do not have the operational costs to finish 2019. The ability to make a difference in each pet that comes through our program and each family that adopts will no longer be possible. The temporary home PCHS provides to some 700-1,000 pets per year will no longer exist. Roxie, our permanent resident will lose her fur-ever home. The goals of enhancing our programs, growing our services and establishing a mobile, low cost spay/ neuter/ vaccine clinic will not be made a reality.
Unfortunately, finances determine the fate of our future. And, the lack of funds will force us to close our doors.
At this time we are no longer accepting animals into our program, as we do not have funds to operate through the end of this year. We will continue to provide adoptions.
The question is, “Is there any hope?” The answer is YES! “What can you do?” DONATE! Share our need.
Our vision, our future and reaching our goals will only be possible with the support of YOU!
PLEASE help us continue being the voice for those that go unheard!
