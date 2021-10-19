PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Easley man was arrested on Friday on multiple charges in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors.
According to a release, Connor Lee McCallister was arrested by Pickens County deputies after investigators received a tip through the Cyber-Tip line.
The tip claimed that McCallister was in possession of multiple files of child sex abuse material, the Attorney General's office says.
Wilson's office says that McCallister is currently charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, which carries a maximum 10 year prison sentence on each count.
