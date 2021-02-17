PICKENS CO., SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency Management officials in the Upstate are getting ready for the winter weather.
The storm could lead to iced over roads and people without power in the northern part of the Upstate.
The biggest concern heading into the storm for Pickens County Emergency Management Director Denise Kwiatek is the roads.
She says the county is preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best from this storm.
"Our biggest concern is that people will get out on the roads and the roads will be slick and then we'll start having traffic accidents. And then that puts our first responders in danger because they have to go and handle that and that's just a potential for an incident to happen with them as well," said Kwiatek.
South Carolina DOT says that they have been treating all interstates and primary roads in the Upstate.
"The mere fact that DOT is already out there salting the roads and taking care of that it allows us to know that if something does happen and we do get ice and we do have ice forming, that it gives us a little bit more comfort that the roads could potentially be ready for us to drive on," she added.
Although Kwiatek says despite the preventative measure being taken by DOT, stay home if you don't have anywhere to be.
FOX Carolina also reached out to Greenville County Emergency Management earlier Wednesday, who says this will be monitoring the storm though the night.
They add that trucks for the roads are ready and staff have been placed on notice if need be.
Power outages are also expected across the Carolinas as a result of the ice from the storm.
Easley Fire Chief Matthew Littleton warns people to be careful if their power goes out and they start using other ways to stay warm.
"Be careful if you choose to use an alternative heat source. Don't run a generator indoors or close to indoors or in an enclosed garage, generators create carbon monoxide. You can't smell, taste, or see it and it's a deadly and silent killer. Alternative heat sources, such as fossil fuel heaters, make sure that it's a properly vented heater. That it's certified for indoor use and that you're not putting it too close to furniture or clothing," he explained.
Both the Easley Fire Department and Pickens County Emergency Management have called in extra help in case the storm does significant damage and will monitor it throughout the night.
