GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The attorneys representing the man accused of leaving explosive devices outside the Pickens County Courthouse and on top of the county’s DSS building have filed a motion asking a federal judge to order a psychological evaluation.
The motion came after Michael Seabrooke made his first federal appearance Wednesday for possession of destructive devices.
The attorneys are asking for an examination by a psychologist or psychiatrist due to Seabrooke’s “prior medical history.”
The motion states that Seabrooke “contends that he is unable to make meaningful decisions and that he is suffering from a mental disorder prohibiting him from assisting in his defense.”
Seabrooke’s lawyers want the exams to determine whether Seabrooke “is presently suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering him mentally incompetent to the extent that he is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him,” and whether or not a “severe mental disease or defect” led to an inability to “appreciate the nature and quality or the wrongfulness of his acts.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office died not oppose the motion.
Seabrooke also waived his preliminary hearing and his right to a detention hearing but may ask to re-visit bond at another date.
RELATED –
Court docs: Pipe bomb suspect had more explosives in truck when arrested, admitted to Pickens Co. incidents
In-depth: A look at the Pickens pipe bomb suspect's criminal history
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.