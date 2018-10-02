PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) "There's no amount of money, no amount of praise, no amount of thanks, no amount of gold medals, that could repay them for what they did out of the kindness and bravery that they exhibited," Bo McMillan said.
McMillan is the Mayor of the City of Mullins. He traveled to the Upstate on Monday to give thanks and praise to first responders in Pickens County.
The Pickens County swift water rescue team had more than 150 rescues during their time along the coast. Pierce Womack, Deputy Director of Pickens County Emergency Management said the team worked more than 3,000 hours.
"They weren't living lavish conditions, they were sleeping on cots, a lot of them didn't have hot showers!" Mayor McMillan said. "But we did feed them well, and we treated them well and we made them apart of our family."
It's why he felt the need to honor more than 20 men who helped out not only his town, but other surrounding it.
"They helped us evacuate more than 150 people in the dead of night in complete darkness with the power out. "A little town - twice in two years destroyed and they made all the difference in the world. There are heroes, plain and simple, McMillan said.
He also proclaimed October 1 "Pickens County Swift Water Rescue Heroes Day" within his city limits to show his gratitude.
