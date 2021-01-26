PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said its school board has approved a calendar for the 2021-22 school year, which will begin on August 3, 2021.
Below are some highlights the district said are featured in the approved version of the calendar:
- An in-service day on September 3;
- October break shortened from five days to 2;
- No school on November 1 in order to provide a break between October and Thanksgiving;
- No school on February 4 and 18 in order to provide breaks during flu and snow season;
- Normal school day on April 15;
- Last day of school moved to May 26 from May 27.
The early start date will result in a shorter summer vacation at the conclusion of the current school year, but the district believes the shortened summer break will be beneficial in curbing summer learning loss after an unusual school year due to the pandemic.
The school district continue the use of Digital Learning Days for inclement weather in the next school year. If Remote Learning Days are necessary because of COVID-19, the district said it will continue to announce those changes throughout the school year in six-week increments.
View the calendar:
